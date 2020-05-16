Most read
PSC Addresses Extraordinary Utilities’ Costs During COVID-19 Pandemic
“This Order,” said the Chairman, “will take the stress off customers who are struggling through these difficult times and, at the same time, provide the utilities the ability to seek rate recovery in a future rate proceeding for those additional, extraordinary costs that were prudently incurred.”
On March 13, 2020, the Commission urged utilities to temporarily curtail service termination for non-payment activities in order to mitigate potential customer hardships stemming from the government issued “stay at home” instructions.
Additional information, including the complete Order, is available on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing GO 262.4.