The Beverly Hills Dog Show Returns Sunday

The "Beverly Hills Dog Show," a new breed of dog show and feel-good, must-see viewing for the whole family, airs Sunday, May 17 on NBC.

More than 1,500 dogs representing 200 eligible breeds and varieties face off for the coveted Best in Show title, the canine competitors will mingle with celebrity guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet ( The show was recorded before the coronavirus outbreak).

The star-studded competition is co-hosted by John O’Hurley and David Frei. Mary Carillo, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Maria Menounos serve as contributors, and this year’s dog-loving celebrity guests include Lauren Ash, Brian Baumgartner, Reece Caddell, Jade Catta-Preta, Olivia Culpo, Ester Dean, Bo Derek, Doug the Pug, Parveen Kaur, MJ Javid & Tommy Feight, Nastia Liukin, Greg Louganis, Ariana Madix, Justine Marino, Caitlin McGee, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier and Jocko Sims.



