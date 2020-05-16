LEGAL: ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Education Dept., DeVos Over New Sexual Assault Rules

New York, N.Y. - The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the U.S. Department of Education on Thursday, saying that the recent rule changes to Title IX by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos "sharply limit educational institutions’ obligations to respond to reports of sexual harassment and assault."

“Betsy DeVos has created a double standard that is devastating for survivors of sexual harassment and assault, who are overwhelmingly women and girls. We are suing to make sure this double standard never takes effect," Ria Tabacco Mar, director of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, said in a statement.

The influential nonprofit filed the complaint on behalf of four activist groups that advocate for survivors of sexual assault, including Know Your IX and Girls for Gender Equity. The suit looks to block DeVos's rule changes that are slated to take effect on Aug. 14.

Read more at The Hill.