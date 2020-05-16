Most read
LEGAL: ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Education Dept., DeVos Over New Sexual Assault Rules
“Betsy DeVos has created a double standard that is devastating for survivors of sexual harassment and assault, who are overwhelmingly women and girls. We are suing to make sure this double standard never takes effect," Ria Tabacco Mar, director of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, said in a statement.
The influential nonprofit filed the complaint on behalf of four activist groups that advocate for survivors of sexual assault, including Know Your IX and Girls for Gender Equity. The suit looks to block DeVos's rule changes that are slated to take effect on Aug. 14.
