Marshall to offer online master’s degree programs in computer science, cybersecurity, information systems

Huntington – The College of Engineering and Computer Sciences at Marshall University will add three online master’s degree programs in the fall of 2020:

The Master of Science in Computer Science program provides graduate students with the computer programming knowledge, state-of-the-art technical skill sets, expertise and professional practices needed for building modern software systems and developing complex computing systems. Graduates will be prepared to pursue a Ph.D. in computer science or advance in their computer programming careers.

The Master of Science in Cybersecurity curriculum covers advanced topics in cybersecurity such as advanced cryptography, cybersecurity policy, cyber risk and vulnerability, cyber risk and operation, wireless network security, web/mobile security, software security, security in Internet of Things (IoT), and more by using the state-of-the-art security tools and technologies.

The Master of Science degree program in information systems is a specialized degree designed to impart to students the technical expertise necessary to analyze, design, deploy, maintain and manage information systems in industrial, government, and non-profit settings. The program trains students for advanced IT and information management careers in the computer industry and help working professionals in information technology fields advance their careers.

“Development and growth of computing sciences and information system technologies are happening at an extremely fast pace,” said Dr. Wael Zatar, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. “A recent IBM study revealed that the data boom is challenging businesses in every industry to hire trained professionals. Nearly 40% of advanced data and business analytic positions require at least a master’s degree-level training in data management and governance. Another recently published report shows that 84% of cybersecurity postings require at least a bachelor’s degree and 23% require at least a master’s degree. Employment in computer and information sciences are projected to grow 16% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. Cyber security is a national priority and there is a severe talent shortage in cybersecurity.”

Big Data, machine learning, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, mobile and location based services, and protecting digital assets from online espionage necessitate advanced computing and cybersecurity knowledge and skills, Zatar said. With the current significant talent shortage in computing, cybersecurity and information systems, job opportunities for our graduates in these fields are unmatched, he added.

While, an undergraduate degree in a computer science-related field is needed for entry-level positions, “earning a master’s degree assists in securing higher wages and landing more advanced roles in the field,” said Dr. Wook-Sung Yoo, chair of the Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. “Online degree programs allow you to keep working while also pursuing academic credentials.”

The delivery of quality online computer science, cybersecurity and information systems degree programs at Marshall University would greatly suit many out-of-state and international students, Zatar said.

“The practical and high-quality, yet flexible, online programs offered by the Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences offer excellent choices for many full-time working professionals who desire advancing their careers through acquiring additional educational knowledge, training and degrees,” he said.

For more information about these master’s degree programs, visit www.marshall.edu/cecs.

###