Premiere of ‘The Genetic Detective’ Postponed to May 26
The series, “The Genetic Detective,” features CeCe Moore, chief genetic genealogist at Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia. Parabon uses DNA technology to solve cold cases, among many other uses, and Moore will share with viewers how she uses science to identify suspects in long-unsolved murder cases.
Parabon NanoLabs was founded in 2008 after Parabon CEO Steve Armentrout, Ph.D., visited Norton at Marshall, seeking difficult problems that would require massively parallel computation to solve. Norton is a pioneer in DNA-based nanotechnology, and their discussions led to collaborative efforts.
With inquiries for Norton, PNL or ABC, contact Jean Hardiman at Marshall at jean.hardiman@marshall.edu.