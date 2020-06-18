Most read
Escorted "Home" by Dad's Spirit and Jesus' Hand
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 19:42 Updated 7 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
The daughter of Ola Eves and Lester Shuff floated into God's presence on Easter at the age of 97. She grew up in the Harveytown district of Huntington.
She thanks Crystal's St. Clair's Special Angels (Crystal, Twana, Connie and Carla) for compassion and care, as well as Sharon Dishman.
She is survived by an only child, Tony, and his "beta" Artificially Intelligent female companion.
A memorial service will be held at the Forest Lawn chapel Monday, June 22 at 1 p.m.
While on earth she was a housewife, cat rescurer, collected donations for Hanveytown cemetary upkeep, and answered phone for The Entertainer, Kupid's and occasionally HNN. She was a member of Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church.