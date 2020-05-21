When Will Silver Screens Light Up?

As this final monthly issue of Grafitti goes to press, indoor cinemas remain closed with possible mid-June or early July reopening dates. Drive ins have already been given an all clear , but WV has olnly three functual permanent outdoor theatres.

The pandemic has forced a reallignment of summer cinema releases. Scrambling schedules have pushed back certain titles from a few months to next summer. Due to the shut down of production facilities, some of the fall, holiday, and winter releases have been caught in post production. A few films opted to go "straight to streaming," including Universal's Troll's World Tour , which has set off an exhibitor (cinema operator) war. Cinemas by business model have about 90 days "exclusive" run before the title is licensed to other media. Already, the window has a crack as internet producers have released their products for streaming, skipping a theatrical release Warner Bros. did the same with the animated "Scoob," which did NOT spark threatened studio boycots by exhibitors. A home streaming (also called video on demand) priority premiere appears reserved for future usees. Theatrical and VOD same day releases have already occurred. Most data suggests that studios cannot make a "blockbuster" or "tentpole" profits without a combination of the two. Trolls has been a staple for the increasing handfull of drive ins that have often popped up in parking lots or the exterior wall of indoor cinemas. WV drive ins have the "go" from the governor to reopen but only Hillside (Chester, WV) has announced that it will open with a double feature of "Trolls World Tour" and "Dollitle." Indoor cinemas are anticipating a heads up for sometime in June with limited auditiroium capacities. Other states have required vacant seats between couples/families with the row in front and behind left vacant. Major releases do not tentatively open until mid July. July 17- Robert Pattinson science fiction feature "Tenet" and on July 24 Disney's live action "Mulan" August 7 brings "Spongebob Movie Spoonge on the Run," "Trump Card," and "Empty Man. August 14: Wonder Woman 1984, One and Only August 21: Let Him Go, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Let Him Go, Telsa, Antebellum; August 28: New Mutants September 4: A Quiet Place, Part 2" , Honest Thief (Liam Nelson), Monster Hunter; September 11: Infidel; Conjuring Devil Made Me Do It September 18: King's Men September 25: What About Love Octember 2: Tom Clancey's Without Remorse; Bios The dates and titles listed are very tentative dependent upon the virus. Some theatres may reopen prior to mid July showing "retro" and "flashback" programming such as "Grease," "Wizard of Oz" and "Batman."

