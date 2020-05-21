Marshall University takes Green and White Day online

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Prospective students who didn’t get the opportunity to visit Marshall University’s Huntington campus this spring for a Green and White Day open house event now have the chance to do so virtually at their convenience, at www.marshall.edu/tour .

When COVID-19 forced colleges to temporarily suspend visits for high school students set to make their decision regarding which college to attend, Marshall University went to work making the information-filled Green and White Day Open House available online.

Highlighting the Spring 2020 Virtual Green and White Day is a tour of campus from a unique perspective. Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert recently went on a bike ride with a GoPro and showed prospective students a firsthand view of parts of Huntington and the Marshall Huntington campus. Gilbert said he wanted to give future Sons and Daughters of Marshall a different view of the campus voted most beautiful in the state.

“The current situation has forced all of us to become a bit more adaptive and creative in how colleges and universities operate,” Gilbert said. “Cycling is one of my favorite hobbies and I was quite excited to provide this slightly different tour for our prospective students.”

The tour of campus is just part of the Virtual Green and White Day. The presidential bike ride can also be found on the Marshall University YouTube channel HerdVideo, or the Marshall Facebook page.

Each academic program is highlighted on the Green and White Day site, including a four-year plan of courses and career paths for each major. The admissions process is also highlighted by the dean of admissions and enrollment services, while an sssociate director for the office of Student Financial Assistance outlines how to pay for a Marshall education including the available scholarship opportunities.

Also included is tour of campus with Admissions staff, where they answer 73 informative and entertaining questions about what makes Marshall and the campus so special. For more information on Marshall University and to view the Spring 2020 Virtual Green and White Day, visit www.marshall.edu/tour.