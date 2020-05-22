Most read
May 26 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
Though the building is closed to the public, in accordance with West Virginia Open Governmental Proceedings Act, the meeting will be broadcast on Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable and the city's Facebook page, and live-streamed on the city's website.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: #2020-R-30 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING PARTICIPATION IN THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON-WAYNE HOME CONSORTIUM FOR THE PERIOD OF jULY 1, 2020 TO JUNE 30, 2023
Sponsored by:Councilwoman Joyce Clark
6. Resolution re: #2020-R-32 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF GAIL HENDERSON-STAPLES TO THE POSITION OF MUNICIPAL JUDGE FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)
7. Good & Welfare
8. Adjournment