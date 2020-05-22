May 26 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Tuesday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the meeting was moved to Tuesday.

Though the building is closed to the public, in accordance with West Virginia Open Governmental Proceedings Act, the meeting will be broadcast on Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable and the city's Facebook page, and live-streamed on the city's website.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: #2020-R-30 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING PARTICIPATION IN THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON-WAYNE HOME CONSORTIUM FOR THE PERIOD OF jULY 1, 2020 TO JUNE 30, 2023

Sponsored by:Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. Resolution re: #2020-R-32 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF GAIL HENDERSON-STAPLES TO THE POSITION OF MUNICIPAL JUDGE FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by:(assigned pending committee approval)





7. Good & Welfare

8. Adjournment