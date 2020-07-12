OPINION: Daisy Luther - Brainwashing and the New Vocabulary: 12 Words and Phrases I Never Want to Hear Again

Remember how after September 11th happened, there was that nasty bill that formed the TSA and authorized all sorts of surveillance against the American people and they called it, ironically, The Patriot Act? Of course, we knew then that the bill was anything but patriotic, however, that didn’t stop it from being passed and trampling all over the Constitution.

The word “patriot” was perverted by those in power who wanted everyone to fall into lockstep with the unconstitutional searches at airports and many other invasions into our privacy. Which brings us to another word that doesn’t mean what people think it means – it was all done in the name of “security.”

If you’ve been watching any type of media coverage or reading articles, you’ve probably seen or heard a plethora of words and phrases which are currently being perverted due to the coronavirus pandemic. I don’t know about you, but if I never heard “safe” or “new normal” again, I’d be a much happier person.

A self-described "coffee-swigging, gun-totting, globe-trotting blogger," Luther lives in the mountains of Virginia with her two daughters, and a growing menagerie.