May 26 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
Physical attendance in the board room will be limited by social distancing guidelines set by the Cabell Huntington Health Department and the State of West Virginia. The public is invited to attend by calling (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, enter 897 991 656# as the access code for the meeting.
Anyone wishing to speak during the meeting must complete this form, and you will receive a prompt to talk when delegations are heard. All fields must be completed to speak.
Response to form must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
May 26 Cabell County Board of Education agenda