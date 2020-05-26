‘Human Trafficking Awareness and Response Training’ webinar to be offered

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Center for Excellence for Recovery and the National Human Trafficking Training Technical Assistance Center will offer a webinar this week on human trafficking.

Titled “Human Trafficking Awareness and Response Training,” the training will examine the scope of human trafficking from a public health lens. Marissa Castellanos, program director of the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative, will outline the connections of human trafficking with substance use and the opioid crisis, and how populations in rural areas experience heightened vulnerability.

The Adobe Connect webinar is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants can register by visiting http://adobe.ly/2XAHa6i.

The training by Castellanos will help participants to develop an understanding of the different types of trafficking and identify possible indicators. They should also be able to examine risk factors to understand the intersection between substance use and trafficking, specifically in rural areas.

The training is sponsored by Marshall’s Wellness Center and Women and Gender Center; Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, The Center: Youth Opportunity Hub, and Harmony House. For more information contact Keigan Aabel-Brown by e-mail at aabelbrown@marshall.edu.