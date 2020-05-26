COLUMN: Tracy Renee Lee - COVID 19 Phase II: The Sky Is Not Falling

Things are finally looking better, at least, the attitudes of the people seem to be brighter. I ventured out with my grandchildren this weekend. During the COVID-19 Pandemic Shelter in Place order my grandchildren have outgrown their shoes. We have also passed into a new season so their clothing needs have changed as well. We enjoyed our time out of the house this weekend and we bought a tin of shortbread cookies to celebrate.

As we shopped the various stores, I noticed that my tiny grandchildren, my daughter, and I seemed to be the only people wearing face masks. There also seemed to be a lack of hand sanitation and social distancing going on.

I believe it is your business what you want to do with your life. I believe that if you are a risk-taker you should have that right, as long as your actions do not risk, or endanger the safety of others. I also believe that if you are not a risk-taker, you have every right to protect yourself without reprisal. Of course, we were not victims of evil stares or snide remarks from the risk-takers, after all, this is Texas, mind your P's and Q's or someone else just might do it for you.

One of my sons-in-law states that he is not one of those “chicken little people who believe the sky is falling.” He, therefore, chooses not to wear a mask or social distance. I, however, believe that a pound of prevention is worth a pound of cure, (my grandmother taught me that.) I also believe that if I don’t want my sky to fall, then I need to do what it takes to keep it from falling, (my grandmother taught me that also.) “Love many, trust few, and always paddle your own canoe,” was one of her shared wisdoms.

I am in the funeral profession, I understand that there are no do-overs once you’re dead. For me, the uncertain risk of life is not an option. I would rather be overprotected against the grim reaper rather than unknowingly invite him in. I am sure my opinion is based largely on my work experience, however, I believe we choose our own deaths, and my choice will not be death by COVID-19 due to rebellion, passiveness, or any other reason that I might easily prevent. I alone, am responsible for my life. Therefore, I will utilize my freedom through the observance of prudence.

While studying for my funeral service degree, our instructors taught us that germs can be passed in a multitude of ways. By far the most frightening method for me is by droplet spray. If germs are on surfaces, I can disinfect them, I can avoid touching them, or I can wash my hands. Droplet spray, however, is a different ball game. I must breathe. Whether the air is clean or filled with germs, I know not, for I cannot see them. I cannot refuse to be touched by the air about me. I cannot refuse to breathe. That air, whether carrying germs or not, will enter my body and fall upon my skin. If there is a method that might lessen possible contamination, I obligate myself to utilize it. I have obligations to others that commit me to take the very best protective care of my health. I also have obligations of love that commit me to protect my children and grandchildren through whatever means are at my disposal.

The information about COVID-19 prevention is so far-fetched and politicized that I find myself determining my own path for protection. At this point, I do not care what the experts say or don’t say, or what their models indicate or don’t indicate; as the responsible party for my safety, health, and life, I will determine my observances. Additionally, as a proud patriotic American, I will not be intimidated into doing something I feel is in error or that treads on my freedoms or rights.

I applaud those who are happy and out and about: I am one of them. In our world, the sky is not falling. Unlike many others though, I still observe safety precautions because I would rather be safe and alive, than sorry and dead. I enjoyed my time out with my grandchildren this weekend. I bought new shoes, new clothes, new cosmetics, goodies, toys, food, and office supplies, and, I had a grand old time doing it.

Spending money in our economy is crucial for our economic recovery. I plan to do my fair share and enjoy myself doing it. I however, will do it safely and prudently, as that is my personality. I take my life and its preservation seriously, and I take my responsibilities to my family and clients seriously as well.

Whether you wear a mask, sanitize your hands, or keep your distance is your own business (in Texas, anyway.) Caring for the dead, however, is my business. I plan to continue caring for the dead by protecting myself from becoming one of them. To that end, if you see me, expect to see me wearing a mask, and please, politely keep your distance.

