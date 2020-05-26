Secretary of State Releases Weekly Absentee and Early Voting Data for June Primary Election

Secretary of State Mac Warner released his weekly update on statewide voter participation in the 2020 Primary Election. The weekly updates include absentee and early voting data, including the number of absentee ballots requested and returned to county clerks. Updates mid-week are available on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office social media platforms.

Data as of 2 a.m. on May 26:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 249,263 or 20.3% of registered voters

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 135,726 or 11.1% of registered voters

Registered voters: 1,228,900

In-person Early Voting will begin tomorrow, May 27 and end June 6.

Early Voting locations and hours are now available

.

Once this period begins, weekly numbers of in-person early voters will also be made available.

Sample ballots are now available as a courtesy to voters

.

For more information on how to vote in the June 9 Primary Election, visit