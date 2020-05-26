Eight Probationary Police Officers Sworn In

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 14:02
Eight Probationary Police Officers Sworn In

The Huntington Police Department swore in eight new probationary officers  at the City Hall.

During their probationary period, the officers will undergo 16 weeks of training at the West Virginia State Police Academy and 13 weeks of training at the Huntington Police Department.

Pictured in the group photo are:

Top row– Police Chief Ray Cornwell and Mayor Steve Williams

Second row- Timothy Holley, 24, of Point Pleasant; Jacob Lucas, 21, of Proctorville; and John Lange, 26, of Proctorville

Third row- Anthony Creighton, 29, of Poca; Darian Anderson, 24, of Huntington; and Ronald Bradley, 27, of Indianapolis

Front row- Matthew Scott, 19, of Huntington; and Jordan Duabenmire, 19, of Point Pleasant

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus