Eight Probationary Police Officers Sworn In
Pictured in the group photo are:
Top row– Police Chief Ray Cornwell and Mayor Steve Williams
Second row- Timothy Holley, 24, of Point Pleasant; Jacob Lucas, 21, of Proctorville; and John Lange, 26, of Proctorville
Third row- Anthony Creighton, 29, of Poca; Darian Anderson, 24, of Huntington; and Ronald Bradley, 27, of Indianapolis
Front row- Matthew Scott, 19, of Huntington; and Jordan Duabenmire, 19, of Point Pleasant