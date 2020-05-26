The Magic World of GHPRD

Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District has been busy brewing up some magic for you to enjoy this summer! We are pleased to be offering a series of enchanting classes open for enrollment!

Two sessions will be offered for each course. The first at 10 a.m. is intended for children under 7. Those sessions will be limited to 10 children so their guardians may assist them with each project. The second session offered at 1 p.m. will be for those over the age of 7. The second session will be limited to 20 participants. In order to comply with CDC physical distancing guidelines we ask that the guardians for the second session stay in a designated section close by.

The Magical World of GHPRD Course Schedule:

Wand Construction – June 11, 2020

Quidditch Class – June 18, 2020

Astronomy Class – July 2, 2020

Potions Class – July 9, 2020

Gem Mining Class – July 16, 2020

Fairy Garden Class – July 23, 2020

Magic Show Finale – July 30, 2020

Cost is $5 per class or $25 for all. All classes meet at Ritter Park Shelter #1. Please call the Park District Office at 304.696.5954 to register.

For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.

