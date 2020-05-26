Most read
The Magic World of GHPRD
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 14:14 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Two sessions will be offered for each course. The first at 10 a.m. is intended for children under 7. Those sessions will be limited to 10 children so their guardians may assist them with each project. The second session offered at 1 p.m. will be for those over the age of 7. The second session will be limited to 20 participants. In order to comply with CDC physical distancing guidelines we ask that the guardians for the second session stay in a designated section close by.
The Magical World of GHPRD Course Schedule:
Wand Construction – June 11, 2020
Quidditch Class – June 18, 2020
Astronomy Class – July 2, 2020
Potions Class – July 9, 2020
Gem Mining Class – July 16, 2020
Fairy Garden Class – July 23, 2020
Magic Show Finale – July 30, 2020
Cost is $5 per class or $25 for all. All classes meet at Ritter Park Shelter #1. Please call the Park District Office at 304.696.5954 to register.
For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.
Check us out at www.ghprd.org --- “Like” us on Facebook --- Follow us on Twitter