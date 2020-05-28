Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Escape

Most read
“If you do the crime, you do the time. That’s the deal. In this case, Mr. Moore will get to be a guest of the federal prison system even longer because he violated the terms of his punishment,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “You cannot escape without penalty.”
Moore previously admitted that he left the halfway house in early 2019 and remained in escape status, with his whereabouts unknown, for most of 2019. United States Marshals apprehended Moore in December 2019.
The United States Marshals Service conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence.