Cabell Grand Jury Returns May Indictments

Cabell County grand jury returned the following indictments. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.

James Monroe Halcombe, of Huntington: Distribution and display to minor of obscene material, soliciting a minor via computer and third-degree sexual assault.

Charles Eugene Moore, of Richmond, Indiana: Burglary and conspiracy.

Glen Shelton Graham, of Huntington: Failure to appear.

James Franklin Hall Jr., of Ashland: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Thomas Lee Sampson, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Davon P. McClinton, aka Jemel McClinton, of Detroit, Michigan: Forgery of public record and escape.

Lawrence W. Calderon, of Huntington: Escape.

Tammy Sue Cooper, of Flatwoods, Kentucky: Third-offense shoplifting.

Terrance J. Byrd, of Detroit, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Lea Ellen Blevins, of Huntington: Grand larceny, driving under the influence and escape.

Braxton Matthew Cole, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Bridget Nicole Clark, of Milton: Third-offense shoplifting.

Nancy Margaret Flanigan, of Huntington: Grand larceny.

Anthony Allen Carmack, homeless: Entry of a building other than a dwelling and petit larceny.

Joshua Kirk Carter, of Huntington: Burglary and grand larceny.

Russel Kimbro, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm.

Ian Justice, of Chesapeake, Ohio: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Mason L. Daniels, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky: Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing in a vehicle with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Matthew Lee Grainger, of Milton: First-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sexual assault.

Dolliver Ray Adkins, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction.

Gage Stewart Duncan, of Kenova: Receiving stolen vehicle and retaliation against a witness.

Tony Eldon Lee Jr., of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Carl Richard Aiken Jr., of Huntington: Possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Tyre S. Coles, of Beckley, West Virginia: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.

Donald Ray Mitchell: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.

Kara Lynn Gibson, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Bleu Diamond Young, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Brian Lee Moore Jr., of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Cleve B. Nichols, of Pontiac, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Demetrius R. Searcy, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and conspiracy.

Marquita Nicole Coates, of Columbus, Ohio: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.

Ricky Lee Kennie, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Andrew Lloyd Thompson, of Huntington: Third-offense shoplifting.

Terry Wetzel Phillips, of Huntington: Third-offense shoplifting.

Shannae Leigh Ratliff, of Kenova: Grand larceny and conspiracy.

Jacob Tyler Mayo, of Huntington: Entry of an automobile and grand larceny.

Anthony Wayne Ashworth, of Huntington: Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction and improper registration.

Lisa Marie Stone, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, transporting a controlled substance into a correctional facility, assault on a correctional officer and destruction of property.

David Wilson Ross, of Barboursville: Failure to register as a sex offender.

David Andrew Smith, of Hubbard, Ohio: Burglary and destruction of property.

Keaton Allen Ramey, of Wayne: Unlawful wounding.

Terrel Diongelo Mcneil, of Barboursville: Strangulation, domestic battery, retaliation against a public official, failure to process, obstructing an officer and threats of terroristic acts.

Wayne Earl Ezell, 25: first-degree robbery, retaliation against a public official, shoplifting, escape and grand larceny.