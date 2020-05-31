Most read
Cabell Grand Jury Returns May Indictments
James Monroe Halcombe, of Huntington: Distribution and display to minor of obscene material, soliciting a minor via computer and third-degree sexual assault.
Charles Eugene Moore, of Richmond, Indiana: Burglary and conspiracy.
Glen Shelton Graham, of Huntington: Failure to appear.
James Franklin Hall Jr., of Ashland: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Thomas Lee Sampson, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Davon P. McClinton, aka Jemel McClinton, of Detroit, Michigan: Forgery of public record and escape.
Lawrence W. Calderon, of Huntington: Escape.
Tammy Sue Cooper, of Flatwoods, Kentucky: Third-offense shoplifting.
Terrance J. Byrd, of Detroit, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Lea Ellen Blevins, of Huntington: Grand larceny, driving under the influence and escape.
Braxton Matthew Cole, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Bridget Nicole Clark, of Milton: Third-offense shoplifting.
Nancy Margaret Flanigan, of Huntington: Grand larceny.
Anthony Allen Carmack, homeless: Entry of a building other than a dwelling and petit larceny.
Joshua Kirk Carter, of Huntington: Burglary and grand larceny.
Russel Kimbro, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm.
Ian Justice, of Chesapeake, Ohio: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Mason L. Daniels, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky: Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing in a vehicle with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Matthew Lee Grainger, of Milton: First-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sexual assault.
Dolliver Ray Adkins, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction.
Gage Stewart Duncan, of Kenova: Receiving stolen vehicle and retaliation against a witness.
Tony Eldon Lee Jr., of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Carl Richard Aiken Jr., of Huntington: Possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Tyre S. Coles, of Beckley, West Virginia: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Donald Ray Mitchell: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Kara Lynn Gibson, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Bleu Diamond Young, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Brian Lee Moore Jr., of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Cleve B. Nichols, of Pontiac, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Demetrius R. Searcy, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and conspiracy.
Marquita Nicole Coates, of Columbus, Ohio: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy.
Ricky Lee Kennie, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Andrew Lloyd Thompson, of Huntington: Third-offense shoplifting.
Terry Wetzel Phillips, of Huntington: Third-offense shoplifting.
Shannae Leigh Ratliff, of Kenova: Grand larceny and conspiracy.
Jacob Tyler Mayo, of Huntington: Entry of an automobile and grand larceny.
Anthony Wayne Ashworth, of Huntington: Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction and improper registration.
Lisa Marie Stone, of Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, transporting a controlled substance into a correctional facility, assault on a correctional officer and destruction of property.
David Wilson Ross, of Barboursville: Failure to register as a sex offender.
David Andrew Smith, of Hubbard, Ohio: Burglary and destruction of property.
Keaton Allen Ramey, of Wayne: Unlawful wounding.
Terrel Diongelo Mcneil, of Barboursville: Strangulation, domestic battery, retaliation against a public official, failure to process, obstructing an officer and threats of terroristic acts.
Wayne Earl Ezell, 25: first-degree robbery, retaliation against a public official, shoplifting, escape and grand larceny.