Boggs named director of financial aid at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Dr. Beverly Boggs, a seasoned administrator with over 30 years of higher education experience, has been named director of financial aid/ associate dean of enrollment services for Marshall University.

Prior to her position at Marshall, Boggs served as the associate provost for Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. She has three decades of experience supervising higher education offices, including student financial aid, registrar, admissions, student success, first-year experience, career services and tutoring.

“I believe my experience supervising many areas of an institution allows me to consider the ‘big picture’ and the potential impact the decisions of one office have on other operations in a university,” Boggs said. “I am particularly interested in student debt management initiatives and hope to provide a creative tool in the future to help students make sound decisions regarding their debt levels and how to manage their debt.”

Dr. Tammy Johnson, dean of admissions and enrollment services, said that one of the many reasons Boggs was chosen for the position was that she is described by her colleagues as an enthusiast for customer service,.

“Dr. Boggs brings a wealth of experience and dedication to this position and she will help Marshall focus on elevating our service to students across the board, particularly in the Office of Student Financial Assistance,” Johnson said. “Under her leadership at Austin Peay, there were tremendous advancements in enrollment, retention and the quality of student services. We are incredibly excited to have her on board.”

Prior to her time at Austin Peay State University, Boggs worked with other universities and their health sciences centers including the University of Texas Health Science Center, Texas A&M Health Science Center and Georgia Health Sciences. Born in South Carolina, Boggs earned her Ph.D. and master’s degrees in educational human resource development from Texas A&M University.



Boggs said she hopes to make a positive contribution to the university community.

“Marshall University has so many exciting things happening on campus,” she said. “I hope to become fully immersed in the campus community when everyone returns. It is an absolute honor to be a part of a university with such a rich history, but a promising future as well.”

Boggs’ appointment was effective May 11.