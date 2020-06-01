Cabell County Libraries Reopen

Because there will be a limit on the number in the building, we are asking that patrons use the library facilities—the computers, choosing a book, DVD, or other material, asking a question, making copies or sending faxes—but, we do ask that once library use has been accomplished, that the person leave and allow another person to use the facility. There will be no public restrooms available at this time.

The Cabell County Public Library and all its branches had a “soft” opening on Monday, May 11, 2020. But it is now time to open the Library to allow the public into our buildings. That will happen at 9:00 AM on Monday, June 1st. We will require masks to be worn inside the building at all times and social distancing to be observed. With regard to the latter, we will restrict the number of persons in the building at any one time.

We encourage the continued use of the drive-up window or, for branches, the drop off/pick up services that have been in place the last three weeks. Books and other materials should be returned to the book returns. Please remember to call the branches if pick up services are needed.

Books that have been placed on hold and the patrons notified that they are available, can be picked up at the drive-up window between the hours of 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday, and 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday at the Main Library. The branches will move to their regular summer hours.

We encourage persons who have not filled out their census forms to come and use the computers available for doing so and if anyone needs technical help, we will provide that. Also, we still have plenty of tax forms available and will help patrons to sign on to “My Free Taxes” so they can do their own.

At this time, we will not be doing any in house programming for groups of patrons. All our programming will be done virtually. Later in the summer, some of the branches have scheduled outside events. Please check the June edition of the Library Connection or our website for details https://www.cabell.lib.wv.us.

For further information or questions, please contact Judy Rule, Director at 304-528-5700 or jrule@cabell.lib.wv.us.