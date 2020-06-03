Most read
Secretary of State Releases Weekly Absentee Data for June Primary Election
Absentee Ballot Data as of 2 a.m. on June 2:
- Statewide absentee ballots requested: 259,624 or 21.1% of registered voters
- Statewide absentee ballots cast: 171,722 or 14.0% of registered voters
- Statewide electronic absentee ballots cast: 145