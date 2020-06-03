Attorney General Morrisey Co-Leads 23-State Effort To Protect W.Va. Property Owners

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr co-led a 23-state effort late Monday to protect West Virginia property owners, farmers and energy producers against an attempt to reinstitute a disastrous, Obama-era water rule.

The Attorney General and his colleagues seek to convince a federal district judge to uphold the Trump administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which gives greater certainty to farmers and landowners with predictable and reasonable lines between waters subject to federal and state regulation.

“Our landowners, farmers and job producers deserve the certainty provided by the Trump administration rule,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It strikes the right balance in helping ensure our nation maintains high water quality standards while minimizing the regulatory and economic impact on farmers, job creators and landowners.”

The motion to intervene, filed late Monday, seeks to ensure the court considers West Virginia’s interests and that of its coalition partners when it decides a challenge brought by a separate group of attorneys general led by New York and California.

West Virginia and its partners argue their states have significant interests in protecting their ability to administer waters within their borders, and that those interests will be unique and separate from those argued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its fellow defendants. The coalition also opposes a motion that would keep the new rule from going into effect anywhere in the country while the case moves forward.

West Virginia and its partners contend the Trump administration’s rule strikes the proper balance between the roles of federal regulators and states in protecting land and water resources in that it shows respect for the primary responsibility and right of states to regulate their water resources.

The Trump administration rule also corrects flaws within the Obama-era regulation, which extended the authority of the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers far beyond what Congress intended and the Constitution permits.

Attorney General Morrisey has been a national leader in fighting against the Obama-era regulation since its issuance in June 2015.

The 2015 regulation, if implemented, would have overstepped the agencies’ jurisdiction. For instance, if a property owner wanted to use sand to fill a ditch that has not carried water in decades, the Obama-era regulation would have subjected that person to fines and penalties for violation of the federal Clean Water Act.

Attorney General Morrisey’s persistence helped win a stay that blocked enforcement of the regulation in October 2015 – as well as related victories in 2018 and in August 2019. West Virginia continues to benefit from these court rulings, as the decisions proved crucial in providing time for a new administration and reconsideration of the regulation.

In February 2017, the Attorney General attended a White House ceremony, during which President Trump directed EPA and the Corps of Engineers to review the Obama regulation, begin efforts to rescind the regulation and take appropriate steps in litigation.

West Virginia and Georgia led a motion to intervene with support of attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.