Additional student-athlete tests positive for virus

The student-athlete is asymptomatic, and the case is not believed to be related to the three cases announced Monday. University and public health officials do not believe any of the cases contracted the virus on campus.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A s part of Marshall University’s established COVID-19 testing protocols for student-athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts, one additional student-athlete has tested positive for the virus.

There are test results pending for two additional student-athletes.

The university’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety is working with Marshall Health physicians Dr. Larry Dial and Dr. John Jasko, and Athletics Department staff, to make certain all protocols are being followed.

These measures include:

· All student-athletes arriving on campus are in mandatory self-isolation for one week;

· Following the completion of the self-isolation period, all student-athletes are tested for COVID-19 and must return a confirmed negative result before being allowed out of self-isolation;

· All Athletics Department employees who come in close contact with student-athletes are being tested; and

· Any student-athlete returning a positive test is required to quarantine and follow positive test guidelines. A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure a negative test before completing the quarantine period.

The most recent student-athlete who tested positive is in quarantine, as are the three cases announced on Monday. The student-athlete’s close contacts are being identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including quarantine or self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell Huntington Health Department. If you are not contacted, your risk of exposure from this student-athlete is low.

Due to privacy regulations, the affected student-athlete’s name and other identifying information will not be released.

It is essential members of the university community continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for safety and health and the instructions in the university’s Return-to-Workplace Guide.

For the fall semester, a university Health and Safety Task Force is developing comprehensive procedures for classrooms, residence halls and dining facilities, and employee and student protection. The plan will address masks, testing and screening, hygiene, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, self-reporting of health status by students, social distancing, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, and other measures.

The health and safety of employees and students continues to be Marshall University’s top priority. For university updates regarding COVID-19, please visit www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.