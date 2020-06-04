Detroit Man Sentenced for Selling Heroin in Huntington

A Detroit, Michigan man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for selling heroin in Huntington, West Virginia, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Paul Cunningham, 44, previously pled guilty to selling heroin and admitted that in 2016 he sold heroin to a confidential informant three times in Huntington.

“West Virginians have paid a heavy price from out of state drug dealers,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Our record is one of being tough, effective, and taking on the poison peddlers. Our cities and towns and families are far safer today than they were a few short years ago.”

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution.

The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.