Marshall President Gilbert issues statement on protests, violence following George Floyd’s death

“Like others, I have been personally disturbed by the death of Mr. George Floyd and other acts of violence and racism. As an individual and as the president of Marshall University, I stand in support of people of color and abhor any and all acts of racism and discrimination.

“The Marshall University Creed supports all people. Simply put, we are open and welcoming to everyone. In addition to our commitment to education and achievement, our university strives for a civil community where everyone is treated equal, a socially conscious community where wrongs are righted, and a judicious community remaining alert to threats posed by hatred, injustice and intolerance. We are not perfect, but we are committed to being ever more inclusive and supportive of those who are not in the majority.

“Finally, in the words of Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’”