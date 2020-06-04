Marshall’s Collegiate Cyber Defense Team wins national championship

Marshall University’s Collegiate Cyber Defense Team recently won the national championship in the spring season of the National Cyber League (NCL). The team placed first out of 925 teams competing.

Team members included Marshall students Peyton Stevens, Philip Taylor, Neale Tindall and Andrew (A.J.) Clark IV. The team also included players Samuel Hayden (Capitol Technology University) and Andrew Cayen (Madison Area Technical College). The team is led by Josh Brunty, associate professor of digital forensics and information assurance in Marshall’s College of Science.

“It’s an absolutely incredible feat for Marshall University to win its first ever NCL National Championship,” Brunty said. “This season was exceptionally unique as the team partnered with competitors from other universities and technical colleges. Due to the pandemic, these students did not have teams at their respective schools to compete with, so I am proud of them for taking the initiative to find and build a team to still be able to compete. It shows that this team is something special and has the skills it takes to move beyond the classroom into the workplace.

“The core values of John Marshall are independence, initiative, achievement, ethical integrity and commitment. These competitors reflected that and then some.”

To learn more about the CCDC club at Marshall, visit https://herdlink.marshall.edu/organization/ccdc.

The NCL is a nonprofit organization that aims to serve as a cybersecurity training ground, providing simulation environments and competitions to help strengthen participants’ skills in the field. For more information on NCL, visit www.nationalcyberleague.org.