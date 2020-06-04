Ravi N. Kapadia, M.D., joins Marshall Surgery

Kapadia has been named an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. His clinical interests include minimally invasive foregut surgery, abdominal wall reconstruction and all general surgery procedures for adults. He has hospital privileges at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

He earned his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Cupecoy, St. Maarten. He completed a general surgery internship at St. John Providence Hospital in Southfield, Michigan, and general surgery residency at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

Kapadia is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital. To schedule an appointment, please call 304-691-1200.