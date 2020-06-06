MEDIA CRITICISM: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Unwavering Opposition to Violence Still Matters

"In the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard," Martin Luther King Jr. told a Stanford University audience in 1967.

Social media users have circulated the quotation, some using it to partially justify the violence and destruction perpetrated by some of the protesters participating in demonstrations that have swept the country over the past week. Last Saturday, King's son posted it to Twitter.

But this analysis of riots, which King also made in a 1966 interview with 60 Minutes' Mike Wallace, is often taken out of context. King's plea was for critics to condemn the social injustices motivating the riots as harshly as they condemned the riots themselves.

"I will never change in my idea that nonviolence is the most potent weapon available to the Negro in his struggle for freedom and justice," King told Wallace.

King made his position on violence crystal clear in that interview: "I would hope that we could avoid riots because riots are self-defeating and socially destructive."

