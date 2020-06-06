Most read
Movie Theaters Reopen: Teays Valley This Week; Select Marquee Friday
Teays Valley Cinemas and the $4 films at the LaBelle are now open. Marquee Cinemas in West Virginia and Kentucky will open on June 12.
Since the industry has not reopened nationwide, some cinemas like Regal and Cinemark will open in mid-July.
Teays Valley Cinemas will show The Trip to Greece, Wretched, Bloodshot, I still Believe, Way Back, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bad Boys for Life, and Jumanji the Next Level.
Marquee Cinemas (Pullman, Beckley, Highlands, and Southridge) open June 12 showing I Still Believe, Invisible Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bad Boys for Life, Jumanji Next Level, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Grease, Goonies, and the Wizard of Oz.
Nichols ShowPlace will feature I Still Believe, Bad Boys for Life, Fantasy Island and Sonic the Hedgehog. McDowell 3 Welch features Fantasy Island, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Bad Boys for Life.