PSC Offering Federally Subsidized Phone, Internet Service During Pandemic

ss affordable broadband and phone services.

Lifeline is an FCC Universal Service Fund Program that provides qualifying low-income consumers with monthly discounts on Internet or phone service. Customers qualify for Lifeline if: (1) they participate in certain federal benefits programs (i.e. Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Federal Public Housing, or the Veterans Pension and Survivor’s Benefit); or (2) their household income is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our society and economy,” said Chairman Charlotte Lane in a press release. “During this crisis, it is critical that Americans have the connectivity they need to stay in touch with loved ones and medical personnel, be able to work from home or search for jobs, participate in remote learning and maintain social distancing necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

More information on Lifeline may be found on the Commission's website: http://www.psc.state.wv.us/LifeLine/default.htm