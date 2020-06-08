Taylor Awarded Rotary Scholarship

The President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship provides $1,250 per year and is renewable for up to four years, for a total of $5,000, by maintaining satisfactory progress in his or her program of study at Marshall University.

During her senior year, Jackson was a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), Mu Alpha Theta, Photography Club and Operation B.E.S.T. (Business and Education Succeeding Together) in addition to being an academy ambassador for photography. Jackson completed 95 hours of community service including peer-to-peer tutoring up to three hours each week after school. Her service through her various memberships included volunteering at the WSAZ Invitation Wrestling Tournament, and working booths for Operation B.E.S.T. and Photography Club at Huntington High’s Family Fun Night. Jackson also served as a counselor at Be WISE Camp for seventh and eighth grade girls interested in STEM, her fifth year at the camp and second year as a counselor.

The Rotary Club of Huntington established the scholarship in December 1992, making a commitment to provide Marshall University scholarship funding to assist deserving high school graduates in the club's geographic area, which includes Huntington High, St. Joe, Grace Christian and Covenant Schools.

The guidelines for the scholarship include academic strength, financial need, demonstrated public service while in high school and an understanding of public service as revealed in an essay. The Rotary Club of Huntington Scholarship Committee for the 2020 selection were John Anderson, Chairman, Ted Kluemper, Don Smirl, Dr. Chong Kim, Sherry Hauck and Dr. Gil Ratcliff.



To date, 30 students have received this award.