Marshall University continues with rolling reopen of campuses
The university’s return plan, developed to address protocols after the global pandemic, kicked off May 26 and has four phases. The last phase will begin July 6 when up to 100% of the university’s department personnel will be working on site. Included in the return plan are contingency plans if localized outbreaks of COVID-19 emerge, as well as work options for employees who may be immunocompromised or have other high-risk concerns.
Internal communication directing employees on health and safety guidance, including social distancing, masks, and use of common spaces, has been disseminated through several channels including email, newsletters and social media.
Employees with questions about returning to work should either contact their supervisor or Director of Environmental Safety and Health Tracy Smith.