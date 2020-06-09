Caserta vs Williams for Mayor of Huntington

In the highly contested 4th magisterial district former sheriff and mayor Kim Wolfe has 8,528 votes to Sara Spurlock's 3602. The 6th magistrial district has Michael McCarthy leading Opel Sanders 9,285 to 6.846.

Final returns have Scott Caserta leading five candidates for the Republican nomination for Mayor of Huntington. Caserta has at this time 1,106 votes and Tom McCallister (381). The winner of the Republican primary will face incumbent mayor Steve Williams.

Duron Johnson (2,018) and Bob Bailey(1,567) dominate the Huntington City Council at large race. Incumbent Tonia K Page lost her District 4 seat Teresa Johnson by about 200 votes. Joyce Clark (District One) beat Adelle Perkey-Nicholas 289-250. She faces Tyler Bowen (R) who had 302 in November.

District 2 had no incumbents running. Stephanie Heck (D) eeked a win over former magistrate Johnny McCallister 116-101. She faces Republican Todd Sweeney who defeated Jim Rumbaugh 113-80.

In District 3, Tia "Fix" Rumbaugh gained 62 votes to 43 by Terry Houck. The Democrats had no Republican opposition, so Tia Rumbaugh will take the seat in January.

Pat Jones (D) faces Linda Blough in November for the District 8 seat, while Ally Layman (D) defeated incumbent Ted Kluemper and faces Republican Dale Anderson in November.

Jennifer Wheeler had no Democratic opposition and takes on Jeff Ward in District 4. District 6 pits Holly Smith Mouth against Republican William A. Dawson Jr.

District 7 incumbent and Vice Chair of council Mike Shockey faces Luke Brumfield (R) in November.

All Cabell County levies will pass by huge margins.

Lacy Watson and Hillary Turner (D) are in a too close to call battle to face (R) incumbent Carol Miller for Third District Representative for Congress in the general election. Watson leads Turner by slightly over 1,000 votes.