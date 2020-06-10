Cabell BoE Meeting and School Bond News Conference Thursday

The purpose of this news conference is to share details of a bond order being recommended by the Superintendent to the Board for their consideration. Immediately following the news conference, the Board will conduct its regularly scheduled meeting postponed from June 2.

In addition to the usual instructional, financial, policy, and employment items, the Board will consider for adoption an order directing a school bond election to be held August 22, 2020. The complete meeting agenda will be available on the district’s website, www.cabellschools.com , or at the following link: https://go.boarddocs.com/wv/cab/Board.nsf/Public

Both the news conference and the regular meeting are open to the public. However, in accordance with CDC and Cabell-Huntington Health Department guidance regarding indoor gatherings and social distancing, in-person attendance is discouraged. Alternatively, the public may listen to both the news conference and regular Board meeting remotely by calling (304) 553-7794 and entering conference ID number: 337 334 013#.

Members of the public wis hung to speak during the Delegations to be Heard portion of the Meeting should submit a request at the following link by 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=S7AZ4AwzekaLrgn7FzdNahEnSsniXPlDpjrDPYy54FRUOFpGR0tWREEzUzFWQ1VFMkcwS0M3Q0JLVy4u