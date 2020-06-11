Marshall faculty member chosen for inaugural APHA advisory board

Dr. Georgiana Logan, a faculty member in the departments of health science and public health, is one of 35 individuals from across the world who have been appointed to the American Public Health Association’s (APHA) Center for Climate, Health and Equity inaugural advisory board. She will serve a two-year term.

Logan, an assistant professor of health science and a research associate for the department of public health’s Minority Heath Institute, said the APHA has become a leading voice on the connection between climate change and health. She said she is excited to represent Marshall University and the state of West Virginia to help address these global challenges.

“I want to help advance health equity and help to shape climate policy by engaging and addressing the needs of all communities within West Virginia regardless of age, geography, race, income, gender, etc. through leadership and action to foster community investment and engagement,” Logan said. “I hope my role on the advisory board will allow for more collaboration with other faculty to increase research within our respective disciplines to address climate change for the Appalachian region. Additionally, I want to foster awareness of the need for practices and policies that focus on environmental justice by addressing climate change and improving public health.”

As faculty advisor for the university’s Health Science Society, Logan led this group of undergraduate students to win one of the five Student Champions for Climate Change Awards presented by APHA in February 2020.

“Our students have several climate change events planned for the fall and I’m excited for students to engage with the campus community while publicizing climate change, health and equity as student ambassadors and as APHA Student Champions,” Logan said.

In addition to her work with APHA, Logan was recently appointed to represent the university’s College of Health Professions as a commissioner on President Gilbert’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee. She was recently nominated by students and featured as a Marshall University Inspiring Woman by EmpoWer, which is the university’s first female empowerment club. Logan was also featured as an inspiring woman for her mentorship with students for National Women’s Month in March 2020. She currently teaches courses in health science, health communications and health policy.