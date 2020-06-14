OPINION: Susan Claire Potts - The Cult of the Mask

There is something hideous about the suffocating mask. Besides covering the nose and mouth, it distorts the structure of the face.

Look at a group of masked people, really look at them. They don’t look human.

The lower part of their face is disguised by a grotesque protuberance. Their identity is concealed. No emotion is communicated. No non-verbal cues to understanding a fellow human being can be discerned. Smiles, frowns, grimaces, yawns, smirks are all hidden under the ubiquitous mask.

But people wear it anyway. It shows they are following the rules. Even the archbishop.

Dr. Susan Claire Potts is the author of three books, and Remnant columnist.



