OPINION: Susan Claire Potts - The Cult of the Mask

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 07:04
OPINION: Susan Claire Potts - The Cult of the Mask

There is something hideous about the suffocating mask. Besides covering the nose and mouth, it distorts the structure of the face.

Look at a group of masked people, really look at them. They don’t look human.

The lower part of their face is disguised by a grotesque protuberance. Their identity is concealed. No emotion is communicated. No non-verbal cues to understanding a fellow human being can be discerned. Smiles, frowns, grimaces, yawns, smirks are all hidden under the ubiquitous mask.

But people wear it anyway. It shows they are following the rules. Even the archbishop.

Read more at The Remnant.

 

Dr. Susan Claire Potts is the author of three books, and Remnant columnist.


  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus