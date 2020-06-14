Most read
OPINION: Susan Claire Potts - The Cult of the Mask
Look at a group of masked people, really look at them. They don’t look human.
The lower part of their face is disguised by a grotesque protuberance. Their identity is concealed. No emotion is communicated. No non-verbal cues to understanding a fellow human being can be discerned. Smiles, frowns, grimaces, yawns, smirks are all hidden under the ubiquitous mask.
But people wear it anyway. It shows they are following the rules. Even the archbishop.
Read more at The Remnant.
Dr. Susan Claire Potts is the author of three books, and Remnant columnist.