PERSONAL FINANCE: I Chose a Community College. It Was the Best Decision I’ve Ever Made, and It Saved Me $80,000 Too.
If my experience has taught me anything, it’s this: starting higher education at a two-year college is a great experience, it will save you tens of thousands of dollars, if not more, and there are plenty of resources to explore all of your passions before deciding on a career.
What’s more, by living at home and working part-time while taking classes, I’ve even saved up some money on my road to financial independence.
Read more at The College Fix.