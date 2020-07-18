PERSONAL FINANCE: I Chose a Community College. It Was the Best Decision I’ve Ever Made, and It Saved Me $80,000 Too.

 Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 09:33

I recently earned a two-year associate degree and am preparing to transfer from a community college to a four-year university to finish up my bachelor’s degree.

If my experience has taught me anything, it’s this: starting higher education at a two-year college is a great experience, it will save you tens of thousands of dollars, if not more, and there are plenty of resources to explore all of your passions before deciding on a career.

What’s more, by living at home and working part-time while taking classes, I’ve even saved up some money on my road to financial independence.

 

