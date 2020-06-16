Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Conviction

HUNTINGTON W.Va. – A Huntington man has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison on a drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Stewart Longworth Jordan, III, 27, previously pled guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine after postal inspectors seized a large quantity of methamphetamine in the mail in 2018.

“Mr. Jordon was peddling in the very poisons that have deeply harmed our communities and our families,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We stopped him before he was able to distribute that poison in Huntington and beyond. Law enforcement okayed a critical role in protecting our community and families from more damage.”

On November 9, 2018, an inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service located a package in the Huntington Post Office which had been mailed from Nevada and which was found to contain over two pounds of methamphetamine. Inspectors subsequently delivered the package to a residence in Huntington and Jordan arrived at the residence to collect the package. Jordan was arrested and admitted in court that he intended to sell the methamphetamine.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, the West Virginia State Police and Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.