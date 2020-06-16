Most read
Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Conviction
“Mr. Jordon was peddling in the very poisons that have deeply harmed our communities and our families,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We stopped him before he was able to distribute that poison in Huntington and beyond. Law enforcement okayed a critical role in protecting our community and families from more damage.”
On November 9, 2018, an inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service located a package in the Huntington Post Office which had been mailed from Nevada and which was found to contain over two pounds of methamphetamine. Inspectors subsequently delivered the package to a residence in Huntington and Jordan arrived at the residence to collect the package. Jordan was arrested and admitted in court that he intended to sell the methamphetamine.
The United States Postal Inspection Service, the West Virginia State Police and Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.