Attorney General Morrisey: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse, Exploitation

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey emphasized the importance of protecting seniors from abuse and fraud in recognition of this week’s observance of World Elder Abuse Day.

Needs are not met by caregivers who have access to a senior’s finances.

Unexplained changes made in wills, powers of attorney or bank accounts.

Suspicious changes to a senior’s financial condition.

Unusual wiring of money or purchase of multiple gift cards.

Presence of a stranger who begins a new relationship and offers to manage a senior’s finances.

Signatures on checks that do not match the senior’s handwriting.

The Attorney General’s elder abuse litigation and prevention unit includes a dedicated team of seasoned civil prosecutors to hold accountable anyone who intentionally causes harm to senior citizens.



Assistant attorneys general, both those assigned to consumer protection and to represent other state agencies, work with those client agencies and county prosecutors to refer matters as appropriate, including instances of criminal conduct, guardianship and conservatorship, as well as acts involving nursing homes and hospitals.



Seniors and their loved ones who prefer traditional mail can reach the Elder Abuse Litigation and Prevention Unit at P.O. Box 1789, Charleston, WV 25326.



The unit’s scam alert database is also key in raising awareness of potential scams. Senior citizens and their loved ones can subscribe to the email alerts at http://bit.ly/SeniorScamAlert.