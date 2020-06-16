Most read
- Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Conviction
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- Attorney General Morrisey: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse, Exploitation
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction … The Happy Store – Floyd and Floyd
- Three Charged in $180 Million Health Care Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
- Gov. Justice provides update on outbreak at church in Greenbrier County
- Marshall Beats ECU in OT Thanks to "The Catch"
Kurt Jaenicke, M.D., FACOG, joins Marshall Health
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 15:35 Updated 15 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Jaenicke graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, South Carolina, where he also completed his residency at Richland Memorial Hospital. He is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology with a subspecialty certification in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS).
He joins fellow FPMRS specialist Kevin J. Conaway, M.D., FACOG, at Marshall OB/GYN, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, in Huntington. He also treats patients of all ages on Fridays at Three Rivers Women’s Care. For appointments and referrals, please call 304-691-1400 for Huntington and 606-638-9572 for Louisa.