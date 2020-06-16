Kurt Jaenicke, M.D., FACOG, joins Marshall Health

 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 15:35 Updated 15 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of MedicineMarshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital welcome Kurt Jaenicke, M.D., FACOG, to their team of obstetricians and gynecologists.

Jaenicke has been named an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. A seasoned gynecologist, he brings to Marshall Health almost 30 years of experience in the field of gynecology, female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. He most recently practiced at Three Rivers Women’s Care in Louisa, Kentucky, where he continues to see patients, and Bellefonte Women’s Care in Ashland, Kentucky. He specializes in pelvic reconstructive surgery and incontinence and treats a wide variety of gynecological disorders.  

Jaenicke graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, South Carolina, where he also completed his residency at Richland Memorial Hospital. He is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology with a subspecialty certification in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS).

He joins fellow FPMRS specialist Kevin J. Conaway, M.D., FACOG, at Marshall OB/GYN, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, in Huntington. He also treats patients of all ages on Fridays at Three Rivers Women’s Care. For appointments and referrals, please call 304-691-1400 for Huntington and 606-638-9572 for Louisa.


