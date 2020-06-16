Kurt Jaenicke, M.D., FACOG, joins Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital welcome Kurt Jaenicke, M.D., FACOG, to their team of obstetricians and gynecologists.

Jaenicke has been named an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. A seasoned gynecologist, he brings to Marshall Health almost 30 years of experience in the field of gynecology, female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. He most recently practiced at Three Rivers Women’s Care in Louisa, Kentucky, where he continues to see patients, and Bellefonte Women’s Care in Ashland, Kentucky. He specializes in pelvic reconstructive surgery and incontinence and treats a wide variety of gynecological disorders.