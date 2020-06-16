Gov. Justice issues statement after WV awarded $12 million for additional Corridor H work

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after learning that West Virginia has been awarded $12 million to help fund the section of U.S. Route 48 (Corridor H) between Kerens and Parsons.





“The funding announced today is exactly the kind of boost we need for a project that is going to change the landscape of our state forever, and so this is a really proud day for all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “There are thousands of roads that we’re upgrading under my watch. But I’ve said over and over that Corridor H is absolutely the number one beacon that can bring the most goodness to West Virginia.”



The West Virginia Division of Highways



“The construction of Corridor H is going to bring us jobs, but that’s just the start of what this project will do for our state,” Gov. Justice said. “When all is said and done, this project is going to connect us to the entire northeast corridor, it’s going to bring us all kinds of exposure, and bring people and businesses into West Virginia like never before.



“I want to especially thank Senators Capito and Manchin for their support of this grant award, and also Representatives McKinley and Mooney for their work securing these crucial dollars.”



“The Corridor H project is the shining example of how Governor Justice’s years-long commitment to improving our state’s transportation infrastructure is going to make life better for all West Virginians,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. “It’s more money in everyone’s wallet, it’s a smoother and safer ride behind the wheel, and it’s a project that was stuck in the mud for years and years until Governor Justice walked in the door and got dirt moving and helped get cash flowing in.”



In May 2019, Gov. Justice approved the $175.6 million award for this section of Corridor H to Kokosing Construction. This project marks the second out of five phases of work that will be done to enhance Corridor H from Kerens to Parsons in eastern West Virginia. The scope of work for this section includes designing, grading, and draining approximately 4.13 miles, which will eventually become a new, partially controlled access roadway from the US Route 219 Connector to the WV Route 72 Interchange in Tucker County.

