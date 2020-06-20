LEGAL: Supreme Court Won't Consider Limiting Police Immunity from Civil Lawsuits

Washington, D.C. – The Supreme Court refused Monday to reconsider the legal immunity from lawsuits generally given to police and other public officials accused of misconduct.

The justices' decision not to hear a case on qualified immunity in their next term, which begins in October, follows the death last month of George Floyd, an African American man, in Minneapolis while in police custody. His killing led to days of unrestas well as peaceful protests across the U.S. and a renewed national debate about racism and police brutality.

The Supreme Court has in recent decades set a high bar for pursuing lawsuits over official misconduct. Officers' behavior must violate "clearly established" laws or constitutional rights, and courts have found it seldom does because almost every specific allegation is different.

Read more at USA Today.