Huntington Seniors Graduation Parade Friday
Seniors are asked to arrive at the 29th Street side of the St. Mary’s Center for Education parking lot by no later than 1 p.m. so vehicles can be staged appropriately. The Huntington Police Department will provide lead escorts during the parade and conduct traffic control to ensure safety.
The parade will leave the 29th Street side of the parking lot at 1:30 p.m., travel west through Huntington, turn back and end at the St. Mary’s Center for Education parking lot.
Students are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. For students who would like to participate but who do not have their own vehicle, TTA will provide a trolley to ride in during the parade.