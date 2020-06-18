City Recognizes Juneteenth

The unanimously passed resolution that designates June 19, 2020, and the same date in all following years as a holiday for city employees.

Mayor Steve Williams signed the act into law immediately following the meeting. Huntington is among first cities in the country to approve Juneteenth as a legal holiday.

June 19 is also known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that slaves were now free.

While this event occurred two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, it is recognized widely that the end of the war was the time that all slaves were truly freed.