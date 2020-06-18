City Recognizes Juneteenth

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 14:12
City Recognizes Juneteenth

Huntington - Council passed a resolution during a Special Call meeting Wednesday declaring Juneteenth a city holiday. 

The unanimously passed   resolution that designates June 19, 2020, and the same date in all following years as a holiday for city employees.

Mayor Steve Williams signed the act into law immediately following the meeting. Huntington is among first cities in the country to approve Juneteenth as a legal holiday.

June 19 is also known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that slaves were now free.

While this event occurred two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, it is recognized widely that the end of the war was the time that all slaves were truly freed.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus