Huntington Woman Sentenced for Selling Heroin
Layne previously admitted that on August 30, 2018, she sold 10 grams of heroin to a confidential informant at 106 Lawson Avenue in Huntington. As part of her plea agreement, Layne also admitted that officers found 114 grams of heroin in her home and that she intended to sell the heroin in exchange for money.
“We mean business in Huntington and everywhere else in the Southern District of West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are getting the drugs off the street - in this case more than 100 grams of heroin - and putting the poison peddlers and pushers behind bars.”
The West Virginia State Police, the Drug and Violent Crime Task Force West and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Stephanie S. Taylor prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.
The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.