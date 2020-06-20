Most read
JCFilms produces first COVID-19 films in a new trilogy of inspirational stories called CORONAVIRUS!
The first film of the trilogy is titled: Coronavirus: Patient Zero. The film answers the question just how did the virus get to America. In fact, the storyline is inspired by the actual events of early January 2020, when a young girl enters an urgent-care clinic in a suburb north of Seattle. with a slightly elevated temperature and a cough. Patient Zero is set be released in Ma 2020.
The second is being called: Coronavirus: Perfect Storm and focuses on the kindness and even the miracles shared in our communities during this time. This tender, heartbreaking story of follows the ambitious life of a New York reporter that in the midst of all the chaos he finds beauty and peace. Perfect Storm is set to be released in June 2020.
The final film of the trilogy is partially set in 1918. This emotional thriller called: Coronavirus: Patience My Son uniquely parallels the triumphs and defeats of the Spanish Flu Epidemic to that of COVID – 19. A release date on this film has not been set.
Coronavirus is an anthology trilogy with every film having its own story however, the filmmakers use the same assemble of actors in each film. Campbell explains, “We wanted tie each film together to tell the overarching chain of events dealing with this virus. The best way to do that we thought was to cast the same actors in each. It’s worked out so well.”
The full trilogy should be up and running on Amazon Prime by July 1, 2020. To learn more or watch the trailers, please visit www.JCFilms.org