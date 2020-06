Huntington City Council Meets Monday

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

June 22, 2020

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-7: VACATING, CLOSING AND ABANDONING A PORTION OF SAID 24TH STREET BEING A 0.543 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, PARCEL SITUATE IN GIDEON DISTRICT, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA AND BEING APPROXIMATELY 60 FEET IN WIDTH AND BOUNDED ON THE SOUTH BY THE NORTH LINE OF 5TH AVENUE AND BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY THE SOUTH LINE OF 4TH AVENUE

Sponsored by: Councilman Shockley

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-17: VACATING, CLOSING AND ABANDONING A PORTION OF SAID 24TH STREET BEING A 0.027 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, PARCEL SITUATE IN GIDEON DISTRICT, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, BEING APPROXIMATELY 60 FEET IN WIDTH AND BOUNDED ON THE SOUTH BY THE SOUTH LINE OF FOURTH AVENUE AND BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY PORTIONS OF THE INTERSECTION OF FOURTH AVENUE AND 24TH STREET.

Sponsored by: Councilman Shockley

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-15: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLES 1315, 1320, 1321, 1323, 1325, 1327, 1339, 1331, 1337, 1341, 1343, 1351, 1355, 1359, AND 1367 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED,, CONVERGING PLANNING ZONING CODE.

Sponsored by: Councilman Shaw

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-16: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-4 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT PROPERTY IS LOCATED TO CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 5, MAP 31, PARCELS 357, 358, AND 359.

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Wheeler

9. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-18: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998 AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-2 HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-4 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 5, MAP 11, PARCELS 125 AND 125.1

Sponsored by: Councilman Shaw

10. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-20: AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AN AMENDED PROJECT PLAN FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON KINETIC PARK DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 2 AS APPROVED BY THE WEST VIRGINIA DEVELOPMENT OFFICE; AND PROVIDING FOR OTHER MATTERS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH

Sponsored by: Councilman Kluemper

11. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-19: BOND AUTHORIZING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Shockley

12. Resolution re: #2020-R-34: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-24 FIVE YEAR CONSOLIDATED PLAN, FISCAL YEAR 2020 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN & ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO FAIR HOUSING CHOICE FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WV INCLUDING THE 2020 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG), HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (HOME), THE EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (ESG) PROGRAMS WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD)

Sponsored by: Councilman Kluemper

13. Good & Welfare

NOTE: In the interest of public health and safety, the June 22, 2020, Huntington City Council meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page