Huntington Extends Interest Fee Waiver until June 30

The City of Huntington has extended its period for waiving penalties that have accrued on delinquent municipal service and refuse fees through June 30, 2020.

The amnesty period, which was originally set to expire April 30, only applies to owner-occupied properties and has no effect on principal and interest owed, per IRS rules and regulations. Property owners also must pay the principal amount owed in full to have penalties waived.

For more information about the amnesty period, contact Laura Armstrong at armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov or 304-696-5540, Ext. 2306.