Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
“370 grams of heroin. When we get dealers like Chinn off the street, our streets and our kids are safer,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We’ve done remarkable work with remarkable results in Huntington and we will continue ridding our streets of drug dealers and their poisons.”
Chinn admitted that on May 8, 2018, officers executed a search warrant on his residence at 3001 5th Avenue in Huntington. Officers recovered 370 grams of heroin. Chinn admitted that he planned on selling the heroin.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph Adams is handling the prosecution.
The case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.