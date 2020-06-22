Most read
WV Governor Urges Strong Caution for Myrtle Beach Travelers
“I would think twice before I did that, West Virginia, right now because they got a real problem going on,” Gov. Jim Justice said at a Friday press conference and posted on his webpage.
Earlier last week, Preston County in West Virginia, announced it had several patients test positive for COVID-19 after trips to Myrtle Beach. West Virginia State Health Officer Cathy Slemp said on Friday that there are upwards of 30 coronavirus cases in five West Virginia counties tied to trips to Myrtle Beach.
“Now we have multiple people coming back from Myrtle Beach that are testing positive,” Justice said.
The West Virginia Governor was quick to praise South Carolina and Myrtle Beach, but noted the Palmetto State was more aggressive in reopening after coronavirus closures.
“Lo and behold now they got a big-time problem going on,” Justice said.The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services has advised that people who vacation in crowded urban areas to wear masks and practice social distancing . Upon return to WV, they should self monitor and quarantine themselves (stay home as much as possible) for 14 days.
The state DHHR says that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19 because many of the locations like airports, bus stations and rest stops are difficult places to properly socially distance.
Horry County, South Carolina, continues to see high numbers of new coronavirus cases reported each day. On Friday, the state announced 137 new cases in the Myrtle Beach area.
If West Virginians visit Myrtle Beach, Justice recommended that they get tested for COVID-19 when they return and self-quarantine for 14 days.Local news has never been more important
If West Virginians visit Myrtle Beach, Justice recommended that they get tested for COVID-19 when they return and self-quarantine for 14 days.
